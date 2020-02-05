The spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas Resistance Movement, Abu Obeida announced that a number of captured Israeli soldiers in Gaza were injured during 2019 aggression on the Strip.

Abu Obeida said that the Zionist air raids on the various targets, including the residential buildings, in Gaza hit a number of captured Israeli soldiers who have been left by the enemy command since since 2014.

Abu Obeida promised the Palestinian prisoners at the Zionist jails to exert all the possible efforts in order to liberate them.

Source: Al-Manar English Website