Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said US’ so-called “Deal of the Century” will die even before the life of President Donald Trump’s life comes to an end.

Addressing Iranian people at Imam Khomeini’s Hosseiniyeh in Tehran, the Leader pointed to Trump’s recent move to unveil his plan on the Middle East.

“You saw that the U.S. bullies and hooligans unveiled the plan of the so-called Deal of the Century. They have wishfully chosen a big name for it so that it may be realized, but this plan is stupid, a sign of viciousness and has been detrimental to them since day one,” Imam Khamenei said.

“The US plot of the ‘Deal of the Century’ will die sooner than Trump himself.”

His eminence said the plan is “indicative of the US’s viciousness and manipulation. They have come to negotiate with the Zionists over what belongs to the Palestinians! Palestine belongs to the Palestinians. Who are you to make a decision on it?!”

“Deal of the Century” aimed at sinking Palestine into oblivion, but this didn’t happen, Imam Khamenei said.

Meanwhile, he lashed out at Arab regimes over their stances regarding Palestine and the US plan.

“Stances of some treacherous Arab rulers on the ‘Deal of the Century’ are of no value.”

Imam Khamenei also stressed that the US scheme revived the Palestinian cause back, contrary to what the enemies have planned for.

He noted that the US and the Zionist entity will adopt carrot and stick policy in order to implement the ‘Deal of the Century’, but stressed that they will fail to do so.

The Leader, in this context, called on the Muslim World to support to the Palestinian people.

He also urged high turnout in the coming parliamentary elections in the Islamic Republic.

Source: Al-Manar and Iranian media