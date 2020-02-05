Syrian Arab Army units operating in Idlib liberated on Wednesday the villages of Islamin and al-Rayyan in Idlib countryside after fierce battles with terrorists.

Syrian Arab Army units also regained control over the villages of Jazraya and Zammar in Aleppo southern countryside after fierce battles with terrorists.

Source: SANA