Units of the Syrian Arab army advanced on Tuesday towards Saraqeb city in Idilb from many directions and liberated 21 villages and towns to the East and South of the city. Meanwhile, other army units liberated al-Nayrab village to the north of International Lattakia-Aleppo Highway.

SANA reporter said that the Army advanced from the axis of Abu al-Dohour in Idleb eastern countryside towards Saraqeb, carrying on fierce battles against terrorists.

The army operations ended up with liberating many villages and towns, mainly, Tal Mardikh, Barisa, Um Sharshouh, Tal Sultan, Tal al-Wasita, Jabal tawil, Ras al-Ayn and Tal Fardows.

Earlier, SANA reporter said that the army units carried out military operations targeting the terrorists’ fortifications on the axis of Abu al-Duhour–Saraqeb and liberated the villages of al-Wasita, al-Raqem, Balisa and Tal Aghar after eliminating a number of terrorists and destroying their weapons and ammunition.

The reporter also said that the army units engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorist groups in the surroundings of the villages of Kadour and Roweiha, southwest of Saraqeb amid a state of collapse and desperation among the ranks of terrorists.

Source: SANA