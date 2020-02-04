The Zionist circles revealed that the meeting between the PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the President of the Sovereign Council in Sudan, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, in Uganda, was prepared by the National Security Adviser Meir Bin Shabat and high-ranking Sudanese officials who agreed on the steps that will follow the meeting, especially Netanyahu’s mediation to lift the US sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The Israeli circles considered that Sudan has joined the axis of the moderate Arab states, led by Saudi and UAE which coordinated the rapprochement process with Tel Aviv.

Channel 11 political correspondent Aimai Stein said that returning the refugees of Sudanese origins to their country and the aviation cooperation to the agenda of the cooperation between the two sides, according to the reports which added that the Israeli planes will use the Sudanese airspace and Sudan’s aircraft will cross the occupied Palestinian skies.

Israeli channel 13 reported that Netanyahu also aims at concluding a deal with Morocco in return for mediating a US acknowledgement of the Western Sahara as part of the Moroccan territories, citing the military cooperation between the two sides, especially the deal of supplying Rabat with three spy drones.

