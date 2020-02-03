Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, in telephone conversations with Palestinian leaders, said the US government’s so-called “deal of the century” plan is doomed to failure.

In separate phone calls with Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh and Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziad al-Nakhala on Sunday, Brigadier General Qaani reiterated the Islamic Republic’s unwavering support for Palestinians and their campaign against the US plan.

“The shameful deal of the century plan was born dead and, like previous schemes for compromise, it is doomed to failure,” he stated.

“The American statesmen are only seeking to please the Zionist criminals, and to that end, they will resort to any crime and treachery,” Qaani added.

On Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump unveiled his long-delayed Middle East plan, a proposal Palestinian leaders called a “conspiracy” that “will not pass”.

The deal of century ploy, fronted by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, had already been rejected by the Palestinians, who say the White House’s policies have been blatantly biased in favor of the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.

Source: Iranian Agencies