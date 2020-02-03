The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump’s plan for the Middle East, calling on its 57 member states not to help implement it.

The pan-Islamic body, which represents more than 1.5 billion Muslims worldwide, “rejects this US-Israeli plan, as it does not meet the minimum aspirations and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and contradicts the terms of reference of the peace process,” it said in a statement.

It called on “all member states not (to) deal with this plan or cooperate with the US Administration efforts to enforce it in any way or form”.

Source: AFP