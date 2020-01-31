The Syrian Arab Army units on Friday expanded their operations west of Aleppo / Hama international highway and liberated Hayysh town and a number of villages in the area between Khan Sheikhoun and Maarat al-Noaman, inflicting losses upon terrorists in personnel and equipment.

SANA reporter said that the army units operating in Idlib countryside engaged in fierce clashes with terrorist groups west of Aleppo / Hama international highway, south of Maarat al-Noaman.

The reporter added that the clashes resulted in liberating Hayysh town and al-Amiriyah, Kafr Mazdah, Tabish, villages, killing and injuring a number of terrorists and destroying their weapons.

The army units continued pursuing the remnants of terrorists fleeing the lines of engagement amid a state of collapse and chaos in their ranks as a result of successive victories of the army.

On Thursday, the army units liberated Tal al-Sawater, and al-Hartmiya village on the direction of Abu al-Duhpur and the villages of Maradbas and Khan al-Sabil on both sides of Aleppo / Hama international highway after eliminating the last hotbed of terrorism.

Source: SANA