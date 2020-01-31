Iranian Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri sends letters to Defense ministers and army commanders in all the Islamic countries, warning against silence about the unfair “Deal of the Century” and highlighting the importance of cooperation in order to expel the occupiers from the lands of the Muslims – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
