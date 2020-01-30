The Syrian army units managed on Tuesday to regain control over Kafar Batikh, Qamhane and Hartime towns, five kilometers away from the southern side of Saraqeb city in Idlib southeastern countryside.

The Syrian military units had liberated the villages of Joubas, Mardikh and Maardibseh, north of Maaret al-Noaman city, in Idlib southeastern countryside from terrorism after destroying the last gatherings of terrorist organizations which are affiliated to al-Nusra Front and their fortifications in them.

Source: Al-Manar English Website