Lebanon is one of the countries that has a considerable portion of the US deal’s dangerous effects politically, economically and geographically.

According to the “deal of the Century” as announced by the US President Donald Trump, Lebanon will lose its Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms, an area included in the alleged Zionist map.

Trump’s plan also denies the Palestinian diaspora from returning to homeland, knowing that the alleged Palestinian state does not have the chance to survive because it lacks the main rectifiers. Thus, Lebanon will face the challenge of naturalizing the Palestinian refugees.

Trump’s deal endangers Lebanon’s international borders and poses the threat of naturalizing the Palestinian refugees who insist on returning to their homeland.

