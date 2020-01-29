Member of the Zionist Knesset Yair Golan commented on the announcement of the so-called “Deal of the Century”, describing Trump and Netanyahu as two criminal suspects who are seeking an escape, according to Israeli channel 7.

There is neither a ‘peace plan’ nor a ‘century deal’; there is an alliance between two criminal suspects who are exchanging help amid clapping audience.”

It is worth noting that the US President Donald Trump is facing impeachment trial in the senate, while the Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu is confronted with corruption charges which endanger his political destiny.

Source: Al-Manar English Website