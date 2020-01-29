The Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday contacted the PA Chief Mahmoud Abbas, voicing Lebanon’s solidarity with the Palestinians against “Deal of the Century.

President Aoun stressed that Lebanon holds upon Palestinians’ right to return to their homeland and establish their state whose capital will be Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, said in a press release issued by his press office that “the deal of the century” has dashed the Palestinians’ little hope of building a country of their own, with Jerusalem its capital.

“This agreement is just a bribe to sell the rights, sovereignty, dignity, and Palestinian Arab lands with Arab money,” Berri said.

“We reconfirm that Lebanon and the Lebanese will not be false witnesses in the new death penalty against the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, including their right to return home. We will not accept, regardless of the conditions, to be an accomplice in the sale or exchange of these rights,” the statement read.

Finally, Berri called on Arab and Muslim countries, especially the Palestinian people, to strengthen national unity and resistance in order to free up the occupied land and preserve the little remaining Arab dignity.

For his part the Prime Minister Hassan Diab highlighted via Twitter that Al-Quds will remain the destiny, the (central) cause.

