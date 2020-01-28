The caretaker health minister Hamad Hasan inspected early Tuesday the measures taken by the airport authorities against the Corona virus, highlighting readiness to treat any case of infection.

For its part, the Preventive Medicine Department at the Ministry of Public Health issued on the same day a statement which contained information about the corona virus and the measures taken against it.

The statement pointed out that the Corona names a large number of viruses some of which may cause cold, adding that most cases of infection can be simply treated.

“The main symptoms of the disease are high temperature, throat pain, coughing and shortness of breath. As for the period Incubation is about two to two weeks.”

The virus infections may be caused by in terms of direct transmission through droplets from coughing, sneezing, saliva, and indirect transmission through contamination of hands, and then touching the mouth, nose or eye.

The Lebanese Health Ministry called for avoiding travelling to endemic countries, except when necessary, providing guidelines for those who visit areas hit with the Corona virus (washing hands carefully, avoiding public gatherings, etc.).

The ministry confirmed that there has not been a treatment for the new Corona, but that many of its symptoms can be treated.

The statement warned that in case anyone comes from an endemic country, S/he must fill in a form for the quarantine center at the airport upon arrival and consult a doctor immediately.

