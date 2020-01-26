Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif struck back at US President Donald Trump, saying the US President is advised to rely his country’s foreign policy on facts rather than Fox News headlines or translators.

“@realdonaldtrump is better advised to base his foreign policy comments & decisions on facts, rather than @FoxNews headlines or his Farsi translators,” Zarif tweeted on Sunday, as reported by Mehr news agency.

“To be better informed, he can read my entire interview,” Zarif added providing the link to his interview with Der Spiegel.

He also posted a screenshot of the part of the interview on prospects of talks with the United States, noting, “Too many words, then just read this.”

Donald Trump, who is known for following Fox News, had said in a tweet that “Iran wants to negotiate”.

“Iranian Foreign Minister says Iran wants to negotiate with The United States, but wants sanctions removed. @FoxNews @OANN, No Thanks!” tweeted the US President.

Asked by Der Spiegel whether he rules out the possibility of negotiations with the US following the assassination of Iranian top commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Suleimani, Zarif had said that “No, I never rule out the possibility that people will change their approach and recognize the realities. For us, it doesn’t matter who is sitting in the White House. What matters is how they behave. The Trump administration can correct its past, lift the sanctions and come back to the negotiating table. We’re still at the negotiating table. They’re the ones who left. The U.S. has inflicted great harm on the Iranian people. The day will come when they will have to compensate for that. We have a lot of patience.”

Source: Iranian media