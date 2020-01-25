The security forces on Saturday night managed to deter a large number of protesters who attempted to storm the ministerial Serail in Beirut, asking the peaceful protesters to leave the area.

The security forces used water hoses and fired tear bombs at the rioters to expel them from Riad Solh Square as the protesters continued throwing back at the policemen.

The Internal Security Forces announced, via Twitter, that “riots and attacks against ISF members have begun, so we ask peaceful demonstrators to leave Riad El-Solh Square to preserve their safety.”

It is to note that violent confrontations have intensified this evening between the demonstrators and the security forces within the Grand Serail vicinity, as groups of young men insist on entering the Government Serail building while throwing firecrackers at the security forces.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA