The Zionist occupation troops stormed Saturday Grand Mufti of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Sheikh Akrama Sabri’s house in Al-Sawana to hand him the decision of banning him from praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque for four months.

Sheikh Sabri had challenged one day earlier the Israeli decision by leading the Friday Prayers at the Holy Mosque, knowing that more than 25 thousand worshipers attended at the Islamic Shrine.

Sheikh Sabri condemned via Al-Manar TV the Israeli decision, adding that a number of lawyers will challenge it.

Source: Al-Manar English Website