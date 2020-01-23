United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis hailed women participation in the new government as he slammed violence against public properties during Beirut protests.

In a series of tweets on his accounts, Kubis said: “Don’t let political considerations blur a major positive achievement : 6 women in the government means 30%, a woman for the first time as deputy PM and Minister of Defense. Help them to succeed, judge them on their results.”

He said that women “continue to lead the peaceful revolution,” calling on the female ministers to “help steer the government’s work towards addressing the aspirations and needs of the people.”

In another tweet, the UN envoy slammed “nights of violence and vandalism by strange groups targeting state institutions and private properties.”

“Waves of attacks on security forces by stones, flares and Molotov cocktails??’

He added that “this looks more like a political manipulation to provoke the security forces, to undermine civil peace, to fan up sectarian strife.”

Source: Twitter