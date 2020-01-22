The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that additional American troops have been sent to a medical facility in Germany for treatment for injuries from the Iranian missile attack that hit bases in Iraq in early January in retaliation to the assassination of top General Qassem Suleimani.

“As medical treatment and evaluations in theater continue, additional service members have been identified as having potential injuries. These service members – out of an abundance of caution – have been transported to Landstuhl, Germany for further evaluations and necessary treatment on an outpatient basis” CENTCOM spokesman Bill Urban said, as quoted by the CNN broadcaster.

CENTCOM updated the information late on Tuesday, saying that additional troops were undergoing treatment.

On 8 January Tehran fired missiles at the facilities in Iraq housing US military personnel. Initially, Washington insisted that no one was injured as a result of the attack.

Last week, CENTCOM announced that 11 troops were being treated for injuries in the wake of the strikes.

Suleimani was martyred in a US strike on Baghdad international airport on January 3, alongside Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi.

