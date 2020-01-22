The Syndicate of Money Changers in Lebanon on Tuesday issued a statement declaring that after a series of consultations with relevant financial and supervisory authorities to reduce the USD exchange rate, the Syndicate, in agreement with the Central Bank Governor, has decided to set the purchasing price of USD at LBP 2000 max as of tomorrow, Wednesday, 22/1/2020.

The statement confirmed that those who breach this decision will suffer administrative and legal penalties by the relevant authorities.

Source: NNA