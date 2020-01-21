Three civilians were martyred on Tuesday and three others were injured as terrorists staged rocket attack on Aleppo city.

SANA news agency reported that two women and one child were martyred in the attack on neighborhoods of New Aleppo and Al-Zahraa in the city of Aleppo.

Three others were wounded in the attack, according to the agency.

SANA added, meanwhile, that Nursa Front-affiliated terrorists continue to prevent civilians from exiting to safe areas through humanitarian corridors in Idlib and Aleppo countryside.

No civilians have exited terrorist-controlled areas through Abu al-Duhour, al-Habbit, and al-Hader corridors on Tuesday, according to SANA.

The Syrian authorities are fully prepared to receive those who wish to exit via corridors set nine days ago, SANA reported.

Source: Agencies