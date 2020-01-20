France said on Monday that a European-led naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz has won more political support from countries.

The French foreign affairs ministry said the mission now had the political support of Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and Portugal, besides France itself, Reuters news agency reported.

Previously, the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece and France had expressed support for the European-led naval mission.

A vital shipping route for world transport, Strait of Hormuz has been impacted by military tensions in the Middle East.

