Caretaker Public Health Minister, Jamil Jabak, said in a statement Saturday that “since the beginning of the crisis in Lebanon, the required medical needs have been assessed, on which basis an agreement was concluded with the Central Bank Governor with the aim of securing the necessary financial amounts, but Salameh revoked this agreement.”

“The solution to the issue of importing medical supplies lies with the Central Bank Governor, and when he gives his instructions to the banks, all will be resolved,” Jabak underlined.

He indicated that he will discuss this issue with Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the earliest opportunity.

“A solution must be found because the status quo lacks the luxury of time, for national responsibility entails working with utmost seriousness to ward off the threat posed to the medical sector,” Jabak corroborated.

