Iran on Tuesday hit back at France, Germany and UK’s decision to trigger the nuclear dispute mechanism, stressing it will seriously respond to any ‘destructive measures’.

In a statement, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said after withdrawal of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal, the deal was left in an unbalanced and unstable condition, noting that Islamic Republic referred the issue to the deal commission, where suitable solutions were ratified, regarding the US as the main culprit for the predicament.

“However, after a year, the European side was not successful in fulfilling its obligations and this made Iran to reduce its JCPOA commitments in five interval steps taken under sections 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal,” the statement said, referring to the official name of the deal (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).

“As a matter of fact, the E3 has announced activation of Section 36 of the JCPOA while the section had been previously discussed and referred to by the Islamic Republic and today’s E3 move will not end in a new condition,” it added.

The statement warned that “in case the Europeans- who claim in their statement that the move is made to preserve the JCPOA and with good will- continue acting as subsidiaries to the US, do not set proper ground for Iran to take advantage of JCPOA achievements including removal of sanctions or if they abuse reference of the case to the JCPOA commission, they have to be ready for the consequences of their behaviors and decisions, of which they have been informed previously.”

“The Islamic Republic, as before, is ready to preserve the nuclear dear and will supports the related efforts done by other partners,” it said, “But Iran will give appropriate and serious respond to any destructive measures and miscommitment.”

France, Britain, and Germany announced on Tuesday that they had triggered the dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal, but said they were not joining the United States campaign to exert maximum pressure on Tehran.

“We have therefore been left with no choice, given Iran’s actions, but to register today our concerns that Iran is not meeting its commitments under the JCPOA (Iran deal) and to refer this matter to the Joint Commission under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, as set out in paragraph 36 of the JCPOA,” the three European states said in the statement, according to Reuters.

Source: Iranian media