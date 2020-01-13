The representative of Bahrain’s opposition Haq Movement for Civil Liberties and Democracy, Abdul Ghani Al-Kanjar, stressed that the US military existence in the country is unwelcome, adding that the regime is illegitimate and does not democratically take decisions and pass legislations.

Al-Khanjar also said that Trump brags by pretending that he supports the public protests, wondering why Washington has never backed the Bahraini opposition rallies against the dictatorial regime.

Trump’s clumsy policies pushed the regional peoples to have unprecedented hostility against the US existence, according to Al-Khanjar.

Source: Al-Manar English Website