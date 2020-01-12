Sayyed Nasrallah: Trump put the Iraqis in front of two choices, either he leaves and take their wealth or stays and takes their oil – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
Sunday - January 12, 2020
Qatari Emir in Tehran, Holds Talks with Senior Iran Officials
Trump Tweets Message of Support to Iranian Protesters in Farsi
Iran: Ukrainian Plane Brought Down ‘Due to Human Error’
Iran’s Harsh Revenge… Readings and Initial Outcomes
Answer to Suleimani Assassination Will Be to Kick All US Forces out of Region: Rouhani
Videos of Iranian Missiles Fired at US Base in Iraq
Imam Khamenei: Only a Slap Was Delivered, US Withdrawal from Region Inevitable
Imam Khamenei Bids Farewell to General Suleimani on His Own Way
Germany Will Reportedly Pull out Part of Troops from Iraq
Iran’s Weakest Revenge Scenario to Become Historic Nightmare for US: Shamkhani
Sayyed Nasrallah: Trump put the Iraqis in front of two choices, either he leaves and take their wealth or stays and takes their oil
4 hours ago
January 12, 2020
Related Articles
Iran Has Become Major Power Confronting US in Middle East: Israeli Analysts
Ukrainian Plane Crash Brings back Memories When US’ Bush Said He “Will Never Apologize”
Exclusive Interview with General Suleimani during ISIL Fight in Iraq: What Did the Martyr Tell Al-Manar Reporter?
Iran’s Harsh Revenge… Readings and Initial Outcomes
Sayyed Nasrallah: Time will reveal that after Qassem Suleimani there will be no place for those arrogants and tyrants
Sayyed Nasrallah to Massoud Barzani: You should show gratitude for Haj Qassem, when the whole world refused to help you, Hajj Qassem came to help you along with his companions while you where shivering from fear
Sayyed Nasrallah: Trump is the most US president who makes up lies, they are all liars, but he is the worst. Haj Qassem Suleimani was never planning to attack US embassies! Trump just wanted to make up an excuse for his crime
