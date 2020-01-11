Despite the official tendency in the Zionist entity to underestimate the Iranian missile response to the US crime of murdering General Qassem Suleimani, the Israeli analysts highlighted the repercussions of the recent military escalation in the region.

Iran has become a major power that is confronting the United States in the Middle East, according to the Zionist analysts who reiterated that the Iranian audacity in striking US military bases was remarkable.

The Israeli analyst also pointed out that Iran has imposed a new strategic formula that deters the US power, adding that the axis of resistance further managed to gain the public support during the recent confrontation.

The Iraqi public rejection of the US military stay in Iraq is another Iranian achievement, the Israeli analysts said.

Source: Al-Manar English Website