Dean of the Syrian captives in the Israeli occupation jails Sedqi al-Maqat was released on Friday after 32 years of detention.

Al-Maqat saluted President Bashar al-Assad and the Syrian Arab army.

“Just as I was released today without conditions, the occupied Syrian Golan will be liberated also,” he said.

Al-Maqat confirmed that he will continue the march of his struggle until the liberation of all occupied Syrian Golan.

The prisoner Amal Fawzi Abu Saleh arrived last night to his birthplace, Majdal Shams, after he was also released from the Israeli occupation prisons.

Earlier, reliable sources in the occupied Syrian Golan, in a statement to SANA reporter in Quneitra, had confirmed that the dean of Syrian prisoners in Israeli occupation prisons Sedqi al-Maqat will be released this Friday after 32 years of detention.

According to those sources, al-Maqat will be released without any conditions and will return to his hometown in the occupied Syrian Golan.

It is worth mentioning that al-Maqat had previously rejected his release on the condition of deportation from the occupied Syrian Golan and his hometown Majdal Shams, emphasizing his belonging to his homeland, Syria, adherence to the Syrian Arab identity and to his right to live in his native home.

The occupation authorities released al-Maqat in August 2012 after 27 years in prison and arrested him again on February 25, 2015 after assaulting his family’s house in Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan. They accused him of documenting the Israeli occupation forces cooperation with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists.

On May 16, 2017, Israeli authorities issued 14-year imprisonment sentence against al-Maqat after postponing his trial dozens of times.

Sedqi al-Maqat was born in Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan on April 17, 1967.

Source: SANA