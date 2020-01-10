Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush stressed that the US crime of assassinating the head of IRGC Al-Quds Force Qassem Suleimani and the deputy chief of Hashd Shaabi Committee Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis will open the horizon for the axis of resistance to achieve more victories, adding that the martyrs’ blood divided the region into two axes: the resistance and the evil.

Sheikh Daamoush stressed that the revenge for the martyrs’ blood is expelling the US troops from the region, adding that the heavy participation in the funerals in Iraq and Iran confirms the popular support to this path.

The Iranian missile response to the Trump’s crime is the first step on the way of expelling the US forces from the region, according to Sheikh Daamoush.

Source: Al-Manar English Website