Hezbollah Political Council leader, Ibrahim Amin El-Sayyed, on Thursday stressed in the wake of a meeting with Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, the necessity of accelerating the formation of the government.

“All parties must facilitate expediting its formation as soon as possible. We are doing everything possible to facilitate the formation process,” El-Sayyed said, confirming that the issue of replacing names with others for political considerations “has never happened.”

“The regional developments, regardless of their details, constitute another incentive for everyone to swiftly form a government,” he added.

Source: NNA