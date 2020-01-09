Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) for Coordination Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi hailed Iran’s missile attack on a US base in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of one of the country’s top commanders and said it was only part of the IRGC’s power.

“This move (the missile attack on the US) was one of the manifestations of our capabilities,” Rear Admiral Fadavi said in a speech in the central province of Isfahan on Thursday.

“We stand against and respond to the enemy while no country has the ability to show its will against America,” the top commander added.

“No country has ever made such a great move against the United States as we did, we dropped dozens of missiles into the heart of the US base in Iraq and they couldn’t do a damn thing (in response),” he went on to say.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the IRGC targeted two US airbases in Iraq, including the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in the western province of Anbar, in retaliation for the US assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lt. General Qassem Suleimani.

An informed source at the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said the IRGC’s missile attack on the US airbase of Ain al-Assad has killed at least 80 American forces.

“At least 104 targets from the positions of the Americans and their allies in the region have been identified, and if the Americans make any mistake again, those positions will be targeted,” the source warned.

The source also said that a number of American drones and helicopters and a large amount of military equipment were seriously damaged in the IRGC missile attack.

Fifteen missiles rained down on Ain al-Assad airbase, none of which were intercepted by the US army’s radar system, the source stated, adding that the accuracy and destructive power of the missiles have been so high that a number of the missiles annihilated several sensitive targets simultaneously each.

Source: Mehr News Agency