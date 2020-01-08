US President Donald Trump said Wednesday the United States would immediately be imposing “additional punishing sanctions” on Iran after missile strikes on US troop bases in Iraq.

Trump, however, made no mention of military retaliation to the missile attacks.

Trump touted economic achievements that he said had made the US less dependent on Middle Eastern oil, changing Washington’s “strategic priorities” in the region.

“Today I am going to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process,” he said.

He also called for world powers to follow his lead in withdrawing in May 2018 from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

