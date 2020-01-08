Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver on Sunday a speech during a ceremony commemorating the martyrdom of General Qassem Suleimani, the head of IRGC’s Quds Force and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the deputy chief of the Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Committee in a US drone attack on their convoy at Baghdad airport on Friday, January 3.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched early Wednesday dozens of missiles at two US airbases in Iraq in the first act of Islamic Republic’s promise to avenge the assassination of General Suleimani.

The IRGC announced that the Ain al-Asad in Anbar province in western Iraq was hit with dozens of missiles, warning a US counter-attack would be met with an even “more crushing response” and threatening to strike the Zionist entity and America’s “allied governments.”

On Sunday, January 5, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the response to the martyrs’ blood must be the expulsion of US forces from the region.

Source: Al-Manar English Website