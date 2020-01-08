The Syrian news agency SANA reported that the US troops centered in Kharab Al-Jir military base in northeastern Hasakah on border with Iraq started Wednesday a complete withdrawal.

SANA quoted local sources as saying that around 50 trucks were carrying military equipment and heading into the Iraqi territories.

This withdrawal comes hours after Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched dozens of missiles at two US airbases in Iraq in the first act of Islamic Republic’s promise to avenge the assassination of IRGC’s Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani.

The IRGC announced that the Ain al-Asad in Anbar province in western Iraq was hit with dozens of missiles, warning a US counter-attack would be met with an even “more crushing response” and threatening to strike the Zionist entity and America’s “allied governments.”

Source: SANA