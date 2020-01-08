NATO said on Tuesday it would take “some personnel” out of Iraq because of the increased risk to their safety after the US assassinated the head of IRGC’s Al-Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani, the deputy chief of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Committee Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and their companions in a drone attack on Baghdad airport early Friday (January 3, 2020).

The withdrawal is temporary but “the safety of our personnel is paramount”, a NATO official said. The military alliance announced on Saturday it had suspended its training mission in Iraq.

Source: AFP (edited by Al-Manar English Website)