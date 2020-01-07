Large billboard-style posters honoring Martyr Commanders Qassem Suleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis were unveiled on two buildings facing the US embassy in Baghdad.

A hugely popular figure in the Islamic republic, IRGC’s Quds Force was assassinated along with Deputy Head of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi and other Iranian and Iraqi comrades outside Baghdad airport on Friday (January 3, 2010) in a drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump, ratcheting up tensions with Iran which has vowed “severe revenge”.

Source: Al-Manar