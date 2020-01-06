Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah maintained Sunday that there is no US figure that is equivalent to General Qassem Suleimani or Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis to take their revenge on him.

“Qassem Suleimani’s shoe is worth more than Trump’s head,” his eminence said.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s speech was in the context of Hezbollah ceremony to mourn the head of IRGC’s Al-Quds Force, the deputy chief of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Committee Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and their companions who embraced martyrdom in a US drone attack at Baghdad airport early Friday (January 3, 2020).

Source: Al-Manar English Website