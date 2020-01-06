Around 5 million Iranians in Tehran mourned on Monday the martyrs General Qassem Suleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhanidis and their companions who embraced martyrdom in a US drone attack on their convoy at Baghdad airport early Friday, according to the IRGC news agency.

Le Figaro correspondent, George Malbronut, said that he has witnessed such a rally since the death of Imam Khomeini. NYT correspondent, moreover, said that the event did not occur in Iran during the past 25 years.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei wept while performing prayers at funeral of General Suleimani, Al-Muhandis and other martyrs at the University of Tehran.

Source: Al-Manar English Website