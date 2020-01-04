Iran’s Foreign Minister paid on Saturday a visit to Tehran in which he met his met his Iranian counterpart, Iranian media reported.

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met and held talks on regional issues in Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a tweet on Saturday confirmed the visit of Qatari FM to Iran.

The impromptu visit comes day after the US strike which killed Commander of IRGC’s Quds Force, Lieutenant General Qasem Suleimani and Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi in Baghdad international airport early on Friday.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry reacted to the development, calling on sides to exercise restraint and refrain from dragging Iraq and the Middle East region into endless violence.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said in a statement that a harsh vengeance “in due time and right place” awaits criminals behind Suleimani’s assassination.

Source: Iranian media