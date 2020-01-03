Despite the censorship imposed on the Israeli media, the enemy’s analysts could not hide their support to the assassination of the IRGC’s Quds Force General Suleimani and Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in Iraq.

The Zionist media also hinted at Israel’s role in providing data to US to carry out the operation, adding that Suleimani has been always a target for the Israeli army.

Suleimani planned many of the attacks on ‘Israel’, and he used to keep close to its border, one of the Zionist political analysts said.

The Zionist analysts hailed the US audacity in carrying out the operation, adding that this confirms that the US is Israel’s strategic partner.

Meanwhile, the Zionist enemy raised the military alert across the occupation entity, closing the ski resort in Hermon area.

In this regard, the Zionist analysts added that the Iranian response may reach targets in the entity, which obliges ‘Israel’ to remain on alert.

Source: Al-Manar English Website