Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami warned the US that it will get a crushing response for the martyrdom of IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Suleimani.

In a statement on Friday morning, General Hatami offered condolences over the martyrdom of Major General Suleimani in a “terrorist attack” by the “bloodsucking US” regime.

He also paid tribute to the martyred general as a brave guardian of Iran who devoted his life to safeguarding the Islamic Revolution and Muslim territories.

“Undoubtedly, such a terrible crime that is hard evidence of the rascality of the Great Satan, the world-plundering US, and of its absolute support for terrorism in the region and in Iraq, will be responded in a crushing manner, and the revenge for the blood (of General Suleimani) shed unjustifiably will be taken against all perpetrators,” the defense minister underlined.

The White House and the Pentagon confirmed the assassination of General Suleimani in Iraq, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump.

Source: Iranian Agencies