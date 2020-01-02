Head Media and Communications Parliamentary Committee, MP Dr. Hussein Hajj Hasan, discredited the idea of privatizing the cellular sector in Lebanon, adding that its annual revenues reach $1 bn.

“If Lebanon sells the cellular sector for $5 bn, this would equal only the revenues of operating it for 5 years.”

In an interview with Al-Manar TV, Dr. Hajj Hasan explained that the Lebanese government has decided to retain the operation of the cellular sector after extending the mandate of the two operating companies Orascom and Zain for eight years.

MP Hajj Hasan added that dozens of millions of dollars have been squandered by the two companies in funding unnecessary advertisements, rents, sponsoring contracts, and other operation expenses.

The Telecommunication ministry will start receiving the assets of the two operating companies with a detailed inventory that explains all the conditions of the sector, adding that the depots are full with items that have been purchased, yet unused.

MP Hajj Hasan stressed that reform process in the telecommunication sector in Lebanon may never be stopped, revealing that the senior officials, including Speaker Nabih Berri, are following up the issue in order to disclose all its investigated details.

Source: Al-Manar English Website