Iraqi protesters began leaving the encircled US embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday, a day after their incursion into the compound in protest against US strikes on Hashd Shaabi fighters on Sunday.

The Hashd Shaabi, known in English as Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), ordered its supporters to end their sit-in at the US embassy compound in Baghdad.

“You delivered your message,” the Hashed said in a statement addressed to the crowds encircling the embassy since Tuesday in outrage over deadly American air strikes on PMU’s Kata’ib Hezbollah facilities in Western Iraq. The strikes killed at least 25 fighters and injured 50 others.

The PMU statement called on supporters to regroup outside the high-security Green Zone where the mission is located.

The statement called for respecting the Iraqi government call for protesters to end the sit-in.

Earier on Tuesday, Iraq’s caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi called on the angry crowds to leave the embassy but most spent the night in dozens of tents set up outside the perimeter wall.

