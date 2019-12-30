Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned US air strikes on PMU bases in Iraq, a move that could put ties with US at stake.

The US military carried out deadly air strikes on Sunday against Kata’ib Hezbollah bases, which is part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), on Sunday night, claiming that the attacks have been in response to alleged attacks targeting US and coalition forces.

According to PMU, also named Hashd Shaabi, the attacks have left at least 25 individuals martyred and another 51 injured. The targeted Kata’ib Hezbollah forces belonged to brigades 45 and 46 of the PMU.

“The prime minister described the American attack on the Iraqi armed forces as an unacceptable vicious assault that will have dangerous consequences,” his office said.

The air strikes will force Iraq to reconsider working with the US-led international coalition against ISIL, the National Security Council said in a statement.

Iraq’s foreign ministry said it would summon the US ambassador in Baghdad to voice Baghdad’s disapproval.

The Hezbollah Brigades said will hold a mass funeral ceremony on Tuesday in Baghdad near the high-security Green Zone, where the US embassy is located.

The Iraqi warning came as demonstrators torched US flags in the southern cities of Basra and Najaf as well as in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, while lawmakers called for US troops to be booted out of Iraq.

Outgoing premier Abdel Mahdi said it is up to parliament to determine the next move, according to a video released by his office. “We will see what parliament will decide. We are only a caretaker government,” he said.

Source: Agencies