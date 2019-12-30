Spokesman of Kata’ib Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) in Iraq Sayyed Jaafar Al-Husseini said that the toll of US aggression on a camp of Iraq’s paramilitary forces, known as Hashd Shaabi, in Anbar rose to 24 martyrs and 51 wounded.

In an interview with Al-Manar Al-Husseini said that Iraqi resistance movements are mulling the retaliation against the US strikes on a number of Hashd Shaabi, also called Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), facilities in the western Anbar province on Sunday night.

“Options are kept open as we are waiting for the leadership’s decision in this regard. There will certainly be an appropriate retaliation,” the spokesman told Al-Manar early on Monday.

“The Americans had tested before the Iraqi resistance strikes, and our capabilities are now duplicated,” Al-Husseini added.

Source: Al-Manar