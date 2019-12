US forces launched on Sunday an airstrike on a number of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) facilities in the western Anbar province, leaving dozens of martyrs, wounded.

Kata’ib Hezbollah spokesman, Sayyed Jaafar Al-Husseini, told Al-Manar TV that 24 martyrs and more than 50 were wounded in the US raids. Al-Husseini warned that the US aggression will be met with an appropriate response.

Following are two videos released of the US aggression on Iraq.

Source: Al-Manar