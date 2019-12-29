Any spying aircraft that will be spotted in the area of joint drills of Iran, Russia, China is due to be destroyed, the Coordinating Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Habibollah Sayyari, told Tasnim news agency on Saturday.

“Many countries are definitely seeking to know what the matter is. Spies have also taken action. A joint war game is no joke, and this is no joking matter for us either. We will hit whatever spying craft in the war game zone, be it watercraft or aircraft, as we have proved having such a capability in the past,” he said.

Joint maritime maneuvers, involving the Russian, Chinese and Iranian Navies, have entered their second day in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

The naval drills, the first of their kind, were launched on Friday with the aim of securing international trade routes in strategic waterways and boosting preparedness among participants against piracy and marine terrorism.

The three countries have sent some of their most advanced vessels to take part in the four-day exercises.

Earlier, the Pentagon, which has announced its own ‘maritime security’ operation in the region, alleged that it was aware of the drills and would be closely monitoring the situation.

Source: Tasnim