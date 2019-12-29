Iran’s Foreign Ministry says it has summoned Kuwait’s charge d’affaires to Tehran to strongly protest a recent meeting of the Arab country’s officials with a representative of an anti-Iran terrorist group.

The director general for the Persian Gulf Affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Alireza Enayati, on Saturday summoned the Kuwaiti envoy to also convey the Islamic Republic’s strong objection to the Arab state’s hosting of a conference against Iran.

The Iranian official stressed the importance of observing the principle of mutual respect in bilateral relations and said, “Such a move is clear interference in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a breach of the principle of good neighborliness as well as friendly remarks by the Kuwaiti officials.”

He added that the measure was also in contravention of the principle of respect for territorial integrity and national sovereignty of countries.

The Foreign Ministry did not provide any more details about the group concerned or about which Kuwaiti officials had met the group’s representative.

However, the speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, Marzouq al-Ghanim, has reportedly met with a member of the al-Ahwaziya terrorist group on the sidelines of a parliamentary conference calling for the breakaway of the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz from the country.

Source: Press TV