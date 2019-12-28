Mossad says Iran is the number one priority for the Israeli spy agency, citing Tehran’s nuclear and missile defense programs.

Addressing agents on Thursday, Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen said the Islamic Republic is “at the top of the Mossad’s work priorities.”

“All Iranian nuclear, long-range missile and precision missile activities,” as well as its regional role “are a challenge to the security of” Israel, he added.

The remarks came one day after Israeli military chief of staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi said Tel Aviv is preparing for “limited confrontation” with Tehran.

“There is a possibility that we will face a limited confrontation with Iran and we are preparing for it,” he said, stressing that it would have been better had Israel not been the only one engaged in the anti-Iran campaign.

“We will not allow Iran to entrench itself in Syria, or in Iraq,” he added.

