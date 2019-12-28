Iran says its joint naval drills with China and Russia in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman reaffirm its resolve to secure vital waterways.

“Our joint military drills in Oman Sea/Indian Ocean w/ our Russian & Chinese partners make clear our broader commitment to secure vital waterways,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a post on his official Twitter account on Friday.

Zarif’s tweet came on the same day that Iran, Russia and China started four days of joint maritime exercise, dubbed as the “Marine Security Belt”, in an area of 17,000 square kilometers which consist of “various tactical exercises”, such as target practicing and rescuing ships from assault and incidents such as fires.

“Among the objectives of this exercise are improving the security of international maritime trade, countering maritime piracy and terrorism, exchanging information regarding rescue operations and operational and tactical experience,” Second Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani said.

According to reports, Iran is taking part in the maneuvers with its Sahand and Alborz destroyers, the Kenarak and Tonb logistic warships, the Neyzeh missile boat and the Nazeri hospital ship.

Elsewhere in his tweet, the top Iranian diplomat reiterated the Islamic Republic’s preparedness to secure the Persian Gulf in cooperation with its littoral states, stressing the importance of the country’s Hormuz Peace Endeavor.

“Iran has long stated its readiness to work w/our neighbors to secure Persian Gulf. #HOPE-Hormuz Peace Endeavour-is on table right now,” Zarif posted.

Source: Press TV